Poco X5 Pro 5G India Sale Starts Today: Price, Offers, And Specifications

Poco X5 Pro 5G: The newly-launched Poco X5 Pro 5G smartphone is set to go on sale in India for the first time today via the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The Poco X5 Pro 5G comes with features including a 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a massive 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging speed.

Poco X5 Pro Price In India

Poco X5 Pro India prices start from Rs 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 24,999 gets you the 8GB + 256GB model. It comes in Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Yellow colour options. There are a slew of discount offers available which can bring down the final buying price further. According to Flipkart, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank customers can avail of a Rs 2,000 discount on the Poco X5 Pro 5G, via credit and debit card transactions.

Poco X5 Pro Specifications

Poco X5 Pro sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that offers Full HD+ resolution on a 120Hz refresh rate screen. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset with 6GB and 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone weighs 181 grams and comes with a thickness of 7.9mm.

The company is offering a triple rear camera system with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2M{ macro sensor. The front of the phone has a 16MP shooter. The only downside is that you still have Android 12 running on the phone, and the OS update support is unlikely to be long.

Poco X5 Pro is backed by a 5000mAh battery that should last well over a day, and then you have a 67W fast charging speed which should get you juiced up in quick time. Connectivity options on Poco X5 Pro include 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity, along with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

