Poco X5 Pro With 120Hz Display And Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Poco X5 Pro smartphone has launched in India this week and the new mid-range Poco device promises a lot for those who want a performance-centric phone. Poco X5 Pro is coming to India and global markets on the same day, but its focus is definitely not the same. You have a high refresh screen, Snapdragon chipset powering the phone and yes MIUI is the software skin running on the device.

Poco X5 Pro Price In India

Poco X5 Pro India prices start from Rs 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 24,999 gets you the 8GB + 256GB model. There are a slew of discount offers available which can bring down the final buying price further.

Poco X5 Pro Specifications

Poco X5 Pro opts for a dual tone finishing with the large camera module in black. It sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that offers Full HD+ resolution on a 120Hz refresh rate screen. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset with 6GB and 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone weighs 181 grams and comes with a thickness of 7.9mm which isn’t the heaviest units we have come across in recent times.

Poco is offering a triple rear camera system with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front of the phone has a 16-megapixel shooter. The only downside is that you still have Android 12 running on the phone, and the OS update support is unlikely to be long. Poco X5 Pro does pack a 5000mAh battery that should last well over a day, and then you have 67W fast charging speed which should get you juiced up in quick time.

Poco X5 Pro in this range goes up against Redmi Note 12 Pros, Realme 10 Pro and more. The hardware running on the X5 Pro is the same that Nothing Phone (1) has under the hood.

