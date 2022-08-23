Pokémon Go Fest Finale on August 27 2022: Extra XP, Shinies and All That You Need To Know

For long time Pokémon Go fans, Niantic is organizing the Pokémon Go Fest Finale Event on August 27, 2022. The event is available as both, a free and ticketed experience. The cost of the ticket is Rs 999/ $10.99 which includes premium access, new gameplay and some rare Pokémon like shiny Munna.

What Does The Free Experience Entail?

Free experience will be available for a limited time on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 irrespective of whether you have a ticket or not.

Here are the benefits you can avail during the free experience:

For Shiny collectors, Munna will be available for an encounter. The chances will impossibly low but do give it a shot.

Niantic is promising that gamers can check out new special avatar items including a new Nihilego hat, Buzzwole shirt and more.

Gamers can also enjoy exclusive event stickers, surprises, and Beast Balls during all Ultra Beast encounters.

Shiny Unown N and X, Extra XP and More in The Ticketed Experience

The 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. time frame remains the same as the free experience but the premium Rs 999/ $10.99 ticketed experience brings a set of irresistible collectibles for the fans:

Trainers who have already caught Shaymin in either of its Land or Sky Forme will be able to change its form to Sky or Land. Moreover, when it comes to shinies, you can encounter Shiny Unown N and Unown X.

Good time to earn extra 5,000 XP in raid rewards if you win an in-person raid.

Egg hatching time will be halved when placed in Incubators during the finale event.

Niantic is also promising a big surprise if you take up to 5 snapshots during the event.

Tickets are now available to purchase from the in-game shop. For benefiting friends and family, you can avail 3 tickets at a discounted $4.99 price if you have purchased a ticket for Rs 999/ $10.99.

