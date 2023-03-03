Home » News » Tech » Pokémon GO Festival Of Colors Returns For Holi Celebration In India: Bonuses, Extra XP And More

Pokémon GO Festival Of Colors Returns For Holi Celebration In India: Bonuses, Extra XP And More

To mark the occasion of Holi, Niantic is organizing the third edition of their Pokémon GO Festival of Colors in India -- with surprises around PokéStops and the introduction of Mega Medicham and Bruxish.

Advertisement

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 03, 2023, 15:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Pokemon GO Festival of Colours promises a host of event bonuses. (Image: Niantic)
Pokemon GO Festival of Colours promises a host of event bonuses. (Image: Niantic)

To mark the occasion of Holi, Niantic is organizing the third edition of their Pokémon GO Festival of Colors in India. This celebration, which is also the second edition to be held globally, aims to bring forth the joy of the spring season.

As part of the festivities, players can expect to discover colorful surprises around PokéStops and within the game, as well as the introduction of Mega Medicham and Bruxish.

The festival offers players a unique opportunity to encounter a diverse range of Pokémon, including the likes of Durant, Chimecho, Noibat, Jigglypuff, Emolga, Dedenne, Hitmontop, Unown G and Unown O, through a series of special research tasks.

Advertisement

In addition to these encounters, players can also enjoy a range of event bonuses—including the extension of Lure Module activations to a generous three-hour timeframe. And, taking snapshots during the event can lead to some surprises, while Friendship levels will increase twice as fast, providing opportunity to build new connections with other players.

RELATED NEWS

Pokémon GO Festival of Colors will take place from Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.

More opportunities in the Pokémon GO Festival of Colors event: 

  • Complete the Festival of Colors Collection Challenge before the event ends to earn 20,000 XP and a Lure Module.
  • Pokémon in the wild: Lickitung, Galarian Zigzagoon, Paras, Krabby, Koffing, Natu, Wobbuffet, Shuckle, Wingull, Plant Cloak Burmy, Sand Cloak Burmy, Trash Cloak Burmy, Stunky, and Bruxish.
  • Gamers taking part in raids can encounter Espurr, Rockruff, Mareanie, Bruxish, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Cryogonal, Druddigon, and Ho-Oh.
  • Completing event-themed Field Research tasks to encounter rare Pokémon such as Alolan Grimer, Castform, Oricorio and more.
  • A new avatar ‘Color Toss Pose’ will be available for purchase during and after the event.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Tech DeskTech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at N...Read More

first published: March 03, 2023, 15:05 IST
last updated: March 03, 2023, 15:05 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani Looks Vibrant In Bright Yellow Co-ords, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Yellow Outfits

+24PHOTOS

Radhika Merchant, Jaya Bachchan, Uorfi Javed, Neetu Kapoor Turn Heads At Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Fashion Film Launch, See Pics