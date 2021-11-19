Portability A Priority? Best Thin And Light Laptops In India In November 2021

Laptops are portable computers. The product category was initially started only to give users a computer that they can carry around wherever they go. Now, however, there are some performance-centric laptops that come with a big screen and bleeding-edge specifications in order to provide that portability while doing more extensive tasks like editing videos or playing games. This has led to the weight and size of laptops being increased over time. However, there are still plenty of thin and light options available that do not compromise on performance. These laptops give you the best of both worlds - performance along with portability. Let us take a look at some of the best thin and light laptops out there in the Indian market:

1. >Apple MacBook Air (M1) - We can not talk about thin and light laptops without mentioning what is probably the most common thin and light laptop in the world. The Apple MacBook Air with Apple’s in-house M1 chipset is priced at Rs 92,900 on Apple’s official site, but you can get it for as low as Rs 85,990 on other retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and more. The MacBook Air with Apple’s M1 chip comes with a 13.3-inch display and is powered by Apple’s in-house M1 chipset that comes with an 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. The laptop comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage.

Advertisement

2. >HP Pavilion Aero 13 - The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is one of HPs latest thin-and-light offering. The laptop is priced at Rs 72,999 in the country and is available for purchase via HP’s official store and Reliance Digital. The HP Pavilion Aero 13 comoes with a 13.3-inch WUXGA display and is powered by AMDs Ryzen 5 5600U chipset paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Buyers of the laptop also get 25GB of free Dropbox storage for 12 months.

3. >Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i - The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i is priced at Rs 89,990 in India and is available for purchase on Lenovo’s official website and other retailers like Amazon. The laptop comes with a 14-inch full HD display and is powered by Intel’s 11th Generation Core i5 processor paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop comes with Intel’s Iris Xe GPU for graphics duties and uses 1 USB-A port, 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

4. >Dell XPS 13 - Dell XPS 13 is the company’s most popular thin and light offering. Priced at Rs 1,54,989 onwards, the Dell XPS 13 is available for purchase on Dell’s official online store. The laptop comes with a 13.4-inch UHD+ display and is powered by Intel’s 11th Generation Core i5 processor. The laptop comes with 16GB of integrated LPDDR4x RAM along with 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

Advertisement

5. >Asus Zenbook 13 OLED - Asus Zenbook 13 OLED, priced at Rs 79,900 is a much sought-after thin and light laptop in the Indian market. The laptop is available for purchase on Asus’ India website. It comes with a 13.3-inch FHD display and runs on AMDs Ryzen 5 5500U processor clocked at up to 4.0Ghz. The laptop comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Advertisement

6. >Acer Swift 5 Thin and Light - Acer’s Swift 5 thin and light laptop is priced at Rs 94,999 in India and can be purchased from the company’s official website. The laptop ccomes with a 14-inch display and is powered by Intel’s 11th Generation Core i7-1165G7 processor. The laptop comes with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.