Portronics Launches Budget Sound Slick III Soundbar in India, Costs Rs 4,199

Audio brand Portronics has announced the launch of a new budget soundbar, the Sound Slick III, in India that costs Rs 4,199. The soundbar features a standard rectangular design that adopts a black colour finish. At the front, we get the Portronics logo and standard in-line control to adjust volume, play and pause audio, and power button. At the back, connectivity options include AUX, a single USB and HDMI port, and an optical port. Users will also get a remote control in the box that consists of buttons to change sound modes. The product comes with a warranty of 1 year.

Portronics claims the Sound Slick III soundbar is “easily compatible with any TV, Laptop, Tab, or Smartphone with just one touch" via Bluetooth. You get a connectivity range of 10 metres. It also supports a USB reader with MP3/WMA dual formats decoding. Notably, it only weighs 1.85 kg, making the device easy to carry from one room to another.

In terms of audio quality, the Portronics Sound Slick III is touted to deliver 80W of sound output. The soundbar includes two audio drivers to offer a 3D-like surround sound experience and “deep bass." Portronics says the soundbar is “designed to add style" to your living room thanks to its premium finish design. Customers must note that the soundbar does not include a separate woofer unit or satellite speakers.

As mentioned, the Portronics Sound Slick III carries a price tag of Rs 4,199 and is available to purchase from the official company website, Amazon, and other online and offline stores. Amazon is also offering sale deals like a 10 percent discount on Axis Miles credit cards (purchase above Rs 5,000). City Union Bank debit card by Mastercard users will get a Rs 150-worth instant discount. The soundbar comes in a single black colour option.

