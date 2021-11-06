Post Diwali Pollution In Delhi - Best Air Purifiers Under Rs 10,000 In November 2021

It is early winter and the post-Diwali time has, for the past few years, brought a lot of pollution with it, deteriorating the air quality in the national capital. This year was no different as the day after Diwali, the AQI in parts of Delhi was as high as 999. This is very polluted air and is hazardous for humans to breathe. This is why people get air purifiers, in order to breathe cleaner air in this pollution. Now, when it comes to an Air Purifier, there are many factors to look at like easy replacement of the filter and the lifespan of the air filter, along with other things like price, features, and more. Let us take a look at some affordable air purifiers to protect yourself from the pollution:

1. >Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier - The Philips AC12165/20 air purifier is priced at Rs 9,999 and is claimed to clean standard rooms with an area of up to 226-333 square feet in just 12 minutes. It offers a 4-stage filteraion process through pre filter, activated carbon filter and double layered H13 Grade HEPA filter.

2. >Sharp FP-F40E Air Purifier - The Sharp FP-F40E air purifier is priced at Rs 9,990 and comes with H14 Grade HEPA Filter along with active carbon filter. This Sharp air purifier comes with a Plasmacluster Technology that uses natural way of purification and is certified by over 30 global laboratories.

3. >Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 - The Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier is priced at Rs 9,999 and comes with an OLED display that shows real time PM 2.5 concentration, temperature, and humidity. The air purifier also comes with a Wi-Fi connection and working mode. It has works perfectly for rooms of up to 484 square feet.

4. >Realme Air Purifier - The cheapest option on this list, the Realme Tech Life air purifier is priced at Rs 7,999. The purifier comes with a High CADR of 330 m3/h and comes with five wind mode settings. There is an H12 Grade HEPA filter and an high-precision air quality sensor.

5. >Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier - Priced at Rs 8,499, the Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 comes with features like a 6-stage filtration system. It covers a 602 square feet area and comes with four different working modes.

6. >Honeywell Air Touch V3 Air Purifier - The Honeywell Air Touch V3 air purifier is priced at Rs 9,499 on Amazon. It cleans the air in up to a 465 square feet area and comes with an advanced filtration system with 5 air changes per hour.

