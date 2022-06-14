Prophet Comments: Thane Police Website Hacked; Hacker Demands Apology to Muslims

The Thane city police Commissionerate’s website allegedly got hacked on Tuesday, with a message appearing on it apparently directed towards the Indian government and demanding an apology to “Muslims all over the world." A senior police official here confirmed that the website has been hacked.

“We have contacted the agencies concerned for necessary action. Thane cyber crime team is working on it," he said. On opening the website, the message on the screen stated: “Hacked by one hat cyber team." It further said, “Hello Indian Government, Hello everyone. Again and again you make trouble with the problem of the Islamic Religion." “Hurry up and apologize to Muslims all over the world!! We don’t stand still when our apostle is insulted," the message said.

We at News18 tried to visit the Thane Police Commissionerate’s website, and the message seems to have been removed already. The website is currently opening to a black screen that says “under maintenance."

The “One Hat Cyber Team" is a hacker group from Indonesia. The group, on its Instagram, says that it is a “community organisation" and their bio says “demand justice for freedom." The hacking group also has a blogpost web page, but the information on that page is in Indonesian, and there are codes and scripts whose purpose we were not able to verify immediately.

(With inputs from PTI)

