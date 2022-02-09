PUBG Maker Krafton Bans 2 Lakh Accounts on BGMI in January 2022

South Korean video game developer Krafton on Tuesday announced that it has banned 2 lakh accounts on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in January 2022. The company said this move is in line with the company’s zero-tolerance policy towards cheaters and its efforts to eradicate the use of illegal programmes and activities in the game.

>ALSO READ: Battlegrounds Mobile India Will Now Permanently Ban Phones if Users Try to Cheat

“Enabling a fair gameplay has always been a priority for Krafton and the company has been taking robust measures to deliver an impartial and unhindered experience for players," the company said in a statement.

To keep BGMI safe, the company said that a device ban will be implemented if a player is found using illegal tools on any device. By the newly applied security logic, the device will be permanently banned from using BGMI. The company has effective cheat detection and banning mechanism that allows for the real-time monitoring of cheaters and banning of players using illegal methods.

Advertisement

It said that it will be replacing all interim bans with Permabans or permanent bans.

Last month, Krafton announced that it had permanently banned 58,611 accounts between December 20 to December 26. The company on its website mentioned the entire list of banned accounts, who, it said, “have tried to ruin the game".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.