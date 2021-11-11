PUBG New State Gamers May Face Problems Due to Server Issues, Company Announces

PUBG New State that released earlier today in India will be unavailable to gamers as the company is fixing issues with the action title. In a post on Twitter, the company announced, “Due to current server issues we’ve decided to postpone the official launch of the game TWO hours to 06:00 UTC (11:30 AM IST). We apologise for any inconvenience." Notably, the latest PUBG New State is available to download via Google Play in India, while the Apple App Store listing says the mobile will be available to download tomorrow, November 12. Interestingly, it is the first PUBG-branded game in India, following the ban of the original PUBG Mobile in the country last year due to security reasons. Its developer had re-released PUBG Mobile in India but as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) that consists several tweaks, suitable for the Indian market.

PUBG New State is nearly 1.4GB in size on Google Play, but this may also vary across smartphones. The game is free to download and require Android version 6 and above. Additionally, the app supports in-app purchases, and the prices range from Rs 75 to Rs 8,900. Krafton had said that the new game would be available in 17 different languages globally. It is unclear why there’s a delay with the launch on iOS.

As per the official listing, PUBG New State is set in 2051 and brings a “next-generation" battle royale experience to smartphone gamers. It will include all-new rendering technology along with a new gunplay system. The game takes place on a new map called Troi and promises to bring futuristic weapons and vehicles like drones, deployable combat shields and more. Based on images of PUBG: New State, the game looks similar to Call of Duty Warzone - another battle royale game preferred by PC and console gamers. The futuristic vibe; however, is akin to Call of Duty Black Ops 3 or Black Ops 4. The new game is set to dive deeper into the lore of the overall PUBG Universe.

