PUBG New State Launch Tomorrow: How To Download On iOS, Android And What To Expect

PUBG New State is the next game from the makers of PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India and it is releasing in India tomorrow. Interested gamers can pre-register for the game already on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. The battle royale game will come as a futuristic version of PUBG Mobile, that was banned in India last year and made a comeback as Battlegrounds Mobile India, an India-only version of the original PUBG Mobile.

PUBG New State will be available for both Android and iOS users and will be made live tomorrow. The exact time at which the game will be rolled out is not known yet. Users can pre-register for the game on their respective app stores and can opt for an auto-download option, which will download the game automatically as soon as it is rolled out. The pre-registrations for PUBG: New State began in September. Krafton said that the new game will debut as a free-to-play mobile game in 17 different languages globally.

In order to pre-register for the game, Android users need to open the Google Play Store, then search for “PUBG New State." Click on the game and click “Pre-Register." Once you click on the Pre-Register button, it will ask you if you want to auto-download the game as soon as it is rolled out. Choose your preference and click OK. On iOS, users need to go to the Apple App Store, and search for “PUBG New State" and click on the game when they see it. Then, users need to click “Get" and authorise the download. There, you have successfully pre-registered for PUBG New State

PUBG: New State is set in 2051 and will bring a next-generation battle royale experience to smartphone gamers and will include all new rendering technology along with a new gunplay system. PUBG: New State will be developed by PUBG Studios. “PUBG: New State inherits the core of the PUBG IP and will have a competitiveness in and of itself on the global market," Krafton CEO CH Kim said in a statement.

