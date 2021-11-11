PUBG New State Now Playable on Android, Some Users May Face Login Issues

PUBG New State that launched earlier today, November 11, was unavailable to play for a few hours due to server issues. The battle royale-style action title is now playable in India, at least on Android smartphones. The game has been available to pre-book on Apple App Store for months, but the official India listing says the PUBG New State will be available to download on iPhone starting tomorrow, November 12. On Android, its developer Krafton has rolled out a new in-app update that seemingly fixes known issues.

We also tested the game for a couple of rounds and the app faced minor stutters despite the new patch. However, once the game began, it ran smoothly without any stutters. Users can register via their Google or Facebook accounts or play as a guest. If you play as a guest, the game will ask you to create an Avataar and pick a nickname. Three modes within PUBG New State sorts players as per their experience. Interestingly, the game still green coloured blood marks that Krafton added Battlegrounds Mobile India - the remake of the original PUBG Mobile that remains banned in India.

Krafton additionally adds that “due to a large inflow of users in a short time period, some users may be temporarily experiencing log-in issues." The company is fixing this issue.

PUBG New State is set in 2051 and brings a “next-generation" battle royale experience to smartphone gamers. The South Korea-based company had said that PUBG New State would include all-new rendering technology for the enhanced gaming experience. The game takes place on a new map called Troi and promises to bring futuristic weapons and vehicles like drones, deployable combat shields and more. Based on our early trial, the game appears to be inspired by the original PUBG and Call of Duty Warzone - another battle royale game preferred by PC and console gamers.

PUBG New State is nearly 1.4GB in size on Google Play, but this may also vary across smartphones. The game is free to download and require Android version 6 and above. Additionally, the app supports in-app purchases, and the prices range from Rs 75 to Rs 8,900. Krafton had said that the new game would be available in 17 different languages globally.

