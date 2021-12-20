PUBG New State Offering Winter Carnival Crate for Free: How to Get Free Reward

PUBG New State is perhaps Krafton’s most successful title. Since its debut, the battle royale shooter has been a huge hit, with over 45 million downloads on Google Play. The game also saw its first big update on December 16. For its futuristic narrative, the game has gained worldwide recognition.

PUBG New State is also known to be a highly generous reward provider as well. The game often surprises gamers with new methods to win free gifts. Following the “continuous support" from the gamers, New State is now offering PUBG New State Redeem Code as a “token of gratitude" to celebrate their achievements throughout this festival season. It may be used to obtain a free Winter Carnival Crate in the game as stated in the PUBG New State’s tweet.

>How to claim the Winter Carnival Crate

To claim this incentive, gamers must first go to PUBG New State’s redeem coupon code area. Gamers can apply the code mentioned below to obtain some cool prizes. This may also be accomplished by redeeming the redemption code on the Official PUBG New State Website. Once completed, the prizes will be given immediately to you and can be collected in the game.

>Redeem code: WINTERCARNIVAL15

That being stated, be sure to redeem this free coupon and access the Winter Carnival Crate. The Winter Carnival Festival of New State has some unique honours, so passing up an opportunity like this would be unwise. This redemption code will expire on January 6.

Not just this, survivals will have a whole lot more to earn in the upcoming weeks. Aside from ‘Winter Carnival,’ the most recent PUBG New State update included a slew of new features to the game, including a new cosmetics set named “Lord of Blood." This new special crate came with a stylish, new Blood Robe, a mythological garment, cosmetic skins for various weapons in the game, and level 3 incentives including emotes and nameplate effects.

