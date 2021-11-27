PUBG: New State Will Be Safer And More Refined With Upcoming Update

PUBG: New State is getting an update next week. The update will roll out a new anti-cheating function, along with other improvements and fixes in order to refine the game further after its launch earlier this month. PUBG: New State was launched on November 11, and has already crossed 40 million downloads, Krafton has announced. The developer is also hosting a virtual party in the battle royale game to celebrate the success, and is rewarding gamers with offerings including Chicken Medals and BP Random Boxes.

In an announcement, PUBG: New State developer Krafton said that the latest game is getting an update that will bring a function to remove players using third-party programs or hacks that help them have an unfair advantage over other players. The update will enhance the anti-cheating mechanism which will also enhance the restrictions, suspensions, and bans being put on those using third-party programs.

The latest update that is set to roll out next week will also bring a set of improvements including a fix for gyroscope sensitivity and will add inverted controls for the gyroscope. The update will also fix bugs that pertain to virtual controls and squad kills. There will also be a fix for an issue where the sound of footsteps was not consistent in certain situations, Krafton said. The update will also fix issues where characters bounce back to their original positions when they walk or run on the stairs or the edge of buildings. It also fixes an issue where scope sights are displayed abnormally, and a grey ball suddenly appears in the lobby. There are several other bug-fixes that will be rolled out with the new update.

Krafton also announced that PUBG: New State has crossed 40 million downloads worldwide. Gamers have been offered a seven-day virtual event, as a celebration of PUBG: New State crossing 40 million downloads. This event will last until December 6 and will bring rewards for gamers.

