PUBG Officially Makes a Comeback in India But Under Slightly Different Branding

PUBG New State from the makers of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is now available to download in India. The new action title is available to download via Google Play, while its Apple App Store listing shows the game will be available to install from November 12. It is the first PUBG branded game that is available in India to download, following the ban on the original PUBG Mobile in the country last year. Its developer Krafton re-released PUBG Mobile earlier this year (as BGMI) with several tweaks, suitable for the Indian market. Krafton had earlier announced it severed ties with China-based Tencent for the development of BGMI. However, it remains unclear whether Tencent has been a part of the development of PUBG New State.

PUBG New State is nearly 1.4GB in size on Google Play, but this may also vary across smartphones. The game is free to download and require Android version 6 and above. Additionally, the app supports in-app purchases, and the prices range from Rs 75 to Rs 8,900. Krafton had said that the new game would be available in 17 different languages globally. It is unclear why there’s a delay with the launch on iOS. Gamers on Android may also face errors playing the game as Krafton says the title is “undergoing maintenance for two hours ."

As per the official listing, PUBG New State is set in 2051 and brings a “next-generation" battle royale experience to smartphone gamers. It will include all-new rendering technology along with a new gunplay system. The game takes place on a new map called Troi and promises to bring futuristic weapons and vehicles like drones, deployable combat shields and more. Based on images of PUBG: New State, the game looks similar to Call of Duty Warzone - another battle royale game preferred by PC and console gamers. The futuristic vibe; however, is akin to Call of Duty Black Ops 3 or Black Ops 4. The new game is set to dive deeper into the lore of the overall PUBG Universe.

PUBG: New State further promises to change the formula for PUBG games, as it will bring in-game weapon customisations that will allow players to modify their weapons within a match, something similar to Apex Legends’ weapon attachments. Weapons customisations are also available on Call of Duty: Warzone.

