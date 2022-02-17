Qualcomm Brings Wi-Fi 7 Standard To Push Metaverse And AR Capabilities

Qualcomm is ready to jump into the Wi-Fi 7 bandwagon, giving everyone the heads up by adopting the next connectivity standard already. The promise of Wi-Fi 7 is basically offering a future where augmented reality and metaverse plays a vital role, and people are warming up to the use of such tools on a regular basis.

For such applications to succeed, you need connectivity that delivers low latency, and Wi-Fi 7 comes with the promise of fulfilling that capability. In addition to this, Wi-Fi 7 could be the answer for consistent network range in tight spaces like the office.

Qualcomm says Wi-Fi 7 can offer twice the speed that a Wi-Fi 6-compliant router gives you right now. The heavy gigabit speeds are tailor made for heavy use cases, where multiple devices are running at high bandwidth. And these speeds are delivered at a lower and consistent latency, like we mentioned before.

Wi-Fi 7 is built over IEEE 802.11be standard, which is likely to become the benchmark for operating AR applications along with building a metaverse for the users, who can operate them on their mobile devices without any glitches. Wi-Fi 7 also promises better throughput for multi-link operation so that any congestion in the network does not hamper the performance of the device by using multiple channels to operate at its optimum level.

With metaverse getting a big push from technology brands already, Qualcomm is hoping that without any major chip shortage issues, Wi-Fi 7 could be integrated into user-end devices in 2023 which is less than 12 months away now.

For now, users already have the advantage of using Wi-Fi 6E standard that made its way as an iterative version of Wi-Fi 6 few months back in the market, and you already have routers taking advantage of its powers.

