Qualcomm Is Changing How It Names Its Chips, Snapdragon To Become Separate Entity

American chipmaker Qualcomm is changing the way it names its products. The company has announced that its Snapdragon line of chipsets will now be a standalone product brand with specific ties to Qualcomm where appropriate. The company has also decided to change the way it names its chips. Moving away from the traditional three-digit names for their chips like 888 or 778, Qualcomm will now follow a single-digit and generation number naming scheme like Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 or 7c Gen 2. Qualcomm also said that it will stop using the “5G" suffix for its chips with the new naming scheme.

Qualcomm’s announcement comes just days ahead of its Snapdragon Tech Summit, which is scheduled to take place on November 30. Going forward, Snapdragon chips will not have “Qualcomm" in their name, and the 5G suffix won’t be used anymore. For other chips, the company is going away from its traditional three-digit naming scheme and adapting a more PC-like approach by following a single-digit/ generation number naming scheme. The new naming scheme will be kicked off with the upcoming 8-series flagship chipsets, Qualcomm said. The company also says that this is a more simplified and consistent naming structure for its platforms.

With Snapdragon becoming a separate entity and Qualcomm chips getting a new naming scheme, the Qualcomm event for November 30 already has many people excited to see what the chipmaker has in store for us. Qualcomm is expected to announce its next flagship chipset for Android smartphones during the Snapdragon Tech Summit, along with other announcements.

