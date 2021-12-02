Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 Chips For Laptops, Along With Gaming Device Launched

A day after launching the latest flagship chipset for Android smartphone, Qualcomm has now launched the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 and Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 compute platforms for PCs at the ongoing Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 is designed for premium, ultra-slim fanless laptops that require both performance and battery efficiency. The Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3, on the other hand, is aimed at entry-level Windows laptops or Chromebooks. The American chipmaker also unveiled a Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 gaming platform for handheld devices, where the company also announced a partnership with Razer to unveil the first Snapdragon G3x Handheld Gaming Developer Kit as a reference design for developers.

Computers powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 and Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 will launch in the first half of 2022, the company said. The Snapdragon G3x Handheld Gaming Developer Kit, on the other hand, is already available for developers. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 comes as the first 5nm platform for Windows PCs and Chromebook, Qualcomm claims.

Advertisement

Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3

The new chip (Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3) is claimed to deliver up to an 85 percent improvement in performance and up to 60 percent better performance per watt over the “competitive x86 platform." Additionally, it is claimed to have three times higher artificial intelligence (AI) performance over the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 that was launched in September 2020. The chip comes with a Kyro CPU and a Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The company has not revealed the exact CPU and GPU models, but it claims that with the new GPU, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 supports full-HD gaming with 120FPS frame rate.

The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 comes with Qualcomm’s Hexagon processor along with the Qualcomm Sensing Hub for machine learning. Further, to enhance video conferences, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 also supports up to 4K HDR camera quality and up to four distinct camera sensors.

The new chip also comes with the Snpdragon X65 5G modem for 5G connectivity and supports up to 10Gbps of download speed. There is also Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.1 support.

Advertisement

Qualcomm has enabled the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 to support Microsoft Secured-core PCs. There is also a dedicated Computer Vision processor for continous authentication. It is claimed to enable the system to automatically restrict access when a user leaves their machine. The overall combination on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 is claimed to deliver up to over 25 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 Specs And Features

Advertisement

The Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 for entry-level Windows PCs and Chromebooks is based on a 6nm process. The chip is said to deliver up to a 60 percent faster CPU performance and up to 70 percent better GPU performance as compared to the predecessor Snapdragon 7c Gen 2. The Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 also comes with Qualcomm’s AI Engine that is claimed to deliver AI performance advancements of up to 6.5 Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS). The Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 will also bring 5G connectivity to entry-level devices with Qualcomm’s integrated Snapdragon X53 5G modem-RF system.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 also comes with the FastConnect 6700 to offer Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E with support for up to 2.9Gbps speeds. There is also support for Bluetooth v5.2. Qualcomm has also enabled Windows 11 on the Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 to bring the latest Windows to everyone.

Advertisement

Qualcomm also launched the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chip specifically designed for mobile gamers who want to play Android games, content from cloud gaming libraries and stream games from their console or PC. The Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 is paired with an Adreno GPU to enable 144fps frame rate and 10-bit HDR support. The chip also has Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 for Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Gamers can also get 5G support through the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1.

For an enhanced experience, the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 includes a Snapdragon Sound technology that is claimed to provide low-latncy and high-quality audio output. The chip also has support for AKSys for precise touch using built-in controllers across different games. The Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 also has multi-screen support, along with the ability to tether to an XR viewer via USB type-C.

Advertisement

Snapdragon G3x Handheld Gaming Developer Kit

Further, the Snapdragon G3x handheld Gaming Developer Kit that has been built in partnership with Razer uses the same chip to help developers build newer experience. It is a device that comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 10-bit HDR support. There is also a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Developer Kit also comes with a 5-megapixel webcam with two microphones for allowing gamers to stream or capture their experiences while playing their favourite games. There is also 5G as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E support. Further, there are four-way speakers along with Snapdragon Sound to provide an enhanced audio experience.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.