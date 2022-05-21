Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Chips for Next-Gen Smartphones

Chip-maker Qualcomm on Friday announced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 mobile platforms for the next generation of premium and high-tier Android smartphones focused on gaming and high-speed connectivity. With an improved Qualcomm Adreno GPU, Snapdragon 8+ claims to provide up to 10 percent faster speeds and 30 percent power reduction to deliver the ultimate gameplay experience.

Users can expect up to 60 extra minutes of gameplay with Snapdragon 8+, that also features a Qualcomm Kryo CPU with up to 10 percent faster processing and up to 30 per cent improvement in power efficiency.

“In the mobile segment, our primary focus is to deliver new, groundbreaking features and technologies to the industry, and for our customers’ flagship devices. We implement these features first in our Snapdragon 8-series and then waterfall them down our mobile roadmap," said Christopher Patrick, senior vice president and general manager, mobile handsets, Qualcomm.

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 will be adopted by leading global OEMs and brands including ASUS ROG, Black Shark, HONOR, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, OPPO, OSOM, realme, RedMagic, Redmi, vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE, with commercial devices expected to be available in Q3 2022.

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 features the latest technologies like 8K HDR video recording, and is capable of capturing in the premium HDR10+ format . On the other hand, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 brings a selection of high-end, in-demand features and technologies to more people around the world.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 will be adopted by leading global OEMs and brands including HONOR, OPPO, and Xiaomi, with commercial devices expected to be available in Q2 2022, said the company.

The improved Adreno GPU in Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 delivers more than 20 percent faster graphics rendering. This platform also supports an immersive Quad HD+ Display and amplified audio featuring anti-howling for multi-player gaming.

It features a Qualcomm ‘Spectra triple ISP’ so users can shoot simultaneously from three cameras or take photos at 200MP - a first in the Snapdragon 7 series.

“Users can take advantage of staggered 4K HDR, which produces photos with incredible contrast, sharpness, and realism producing peak brightness and deep blacks," said the company.

