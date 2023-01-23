Home » News » Tech » Qualcomm Working On Its Apple M2 Rival, Could Launch Later This Year

Qualcomm Working On Its Apple M2 Rival, Could Launch Later This Year

Qualcomm is looking to build on the existing Snapdragon 8cx hardware for PCs and match up with the levels of the Apple M-series chips.

Qualcomm offers its PC hardware for various brands
Qualcomm is a chipset behemoth in the mobile sector but the company is equally keen on building its profile in the PC industry, where it will soon have rival hardware to go up against the Apple M2 silicone.

Qualcomm is working on the chipset which is likely to be included in the Snapdragon 8cx Gen series as per reports. This hardware is expected to be included on Windows laptops that have offered all-time connectivity, and the 8cx Gen 4 SoC should bring 5G to the notebooks in the coming months.

Qualcomm vs Apple - Enter The PC Arena

Apple surprised the world by bringing its in-house silicone called the M1 which has now entered its second-gen variant. The company has managed to replace the Intel-run Macs with the M-series chips, and their performances have been encouraging.

The scary thing is that Apple could push the levels further up with the rumoured 3nm-based M3 chipsets coming out next year. As for Qualcomm, the 8cx Gen 4 is tipped to be its highest-performing processor in the series with a high clock speed expected.

5G has become a crucial link for mobile devices in the past few years, but we are yet to see its advancement move to the PC segment. Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max support up to 64GB of RAM and it is early days for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4 chipset which means the broader details of the chip are unknown.

Brands partnering with Qualcomm have focused on improving the battery life of these Snapdragon-powered laptops, especially since they offer all-time connectivity via a digital SIM. So it is imperative that the chip maker finds the right balance between performance and power efficiency, similar to how Apple plans its hardware products.

