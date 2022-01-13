Rapoo V700 Gaming Keyboard With 108 Keys Launched in India, Priced at Rs 4,999

Rapoo, known for computer and gaming accessories, has announced the launch of the Rapoo V700 Gaming Keyboard, in India. The mechanical gaming keyboard is said to be built for the “highest ergonomics keeping extreme gaming requirements in mind." It uses mechanical Kailh switches that are designed for game controller applications. Each key has a 4mm travel distance for an enhanced typing experience while offering up to 60 million keystrokes lifespan. The wired gaming keyboard sports a black colour finish with RGB lighting.

Rapoo V700 RGB Gaming Mechanical Keyboard Specifications

The Rapoo V700 is a full-size keyboard with 108 keys and a considerable chin for palm-rest. Each key is programmable, and users can even customise its functionality. Every key’s backlit can also be individually controlled and programmed using the RAPOO driver software. Using the driver software, users can tweak the light effects based on each game. The wire on the Rapoo V700 keyboard is detachable and can be replaced with a new one, increasing the longevity of the product.

The keyboard will also receive updates that may bring new features and promise security. The Rapoo V700 RGB Gaming Keyboard offers onboard storage to allow users to play games based on their preferred controls. “Users can play the way you want, on any computer without the help of any software," the note reads. The wired gaming keyboard measures 30x22x8cm and weighs 1.5 kilograms.

Rapoo V700 RGB Gaming Mechanical Keyboard Price in India

The Rapoo V700 RGB Gaming Mechanical Keyboard is available on most of the online platforms and partner offline stores for Rs 4,999. Customers get a two year replacement warranty. Currently available on Amazon, customers will get a 10 percent instant discount up to RS 300 on City Union Bank Debit Card. EMI payment options are also available on the platform.

