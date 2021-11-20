Read Elon Musk’s Email to Employees About Listening To Music During Work

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is known for having his own ways to do things. The billionaire has a reputation of doing things in a way you won’t expect other tech CEOs to function - be it a Saturday Night Live episode or his Twitter antics, where the SpaceX CEO isn’t shy of making his point clear. Now, Musk in an email to all employees said what he thinks about listening to music at the workplace. More specifically, the Tesla factories. According to a report by CNBC, Musk said “cares very much about employees and sought feedback on what else could be done to improve things."

Musk sent two emails to all employees. CNBC, in its report, claims to have got access to these emails. The first one was about listening to music at work while the other one was to remind managers what they should do to ‘keep their jobs’. Read along…

First email:

Subj. Music in the Factory

Just wanted to say that I very much support music in the factory, as well as any little touches that make work more enjoyable.

An associate just sent me a note asking if we could have one ear bud for music so the other ear can listen for safety-related issues. That sounds fine to me.

Also, ambient music from speakers is also totally cool so long as there is reasonable agreement among your colleagues as to the music choices.

If there are other things that you think would improve your day, please let me know. I care very much that you look forward to coming to work every day!

The second email:

Subj. Please Note

If an email is sent from me with explicit directions, there are only three actions allowed by managers.

1. Email me back to explain why what I said was incorrect. Sometimes, I’m just plain wrong!

2. Request further clarification if what I said was ambiguous.

3. Execute the directions.

If none of the above are done, that manager will be asked to resign immediately.

Thank you,

Elon

