Read Elon Musk's Official 'Offer Letter' To Buy Twitter For $43 Billion In Cash

Elon Musk on Thursday officially confirmed that he has raised an offer to fully buy out Twitter, shocking the world a few days after he decided to step away from buying a 9 per cent stake in the micro-blogging platform. Musk shared the full buyout offer letter via Twitter on Thursday, giving us all the details that have been communicated to Twitter’s officials to consider for the sale.

Musk raised the offer to buy Twitter for a whopping $43 billion at a share price of $54.20, which according to him is a 54 per cent premium from the day he decided to invest in the platform.

Elon Musk’s “Offer Letter" To Buy Twitter

Read the full offer in detail here

Bret Taylor

Chairman of the Board,

I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy.

However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.

As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.

Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.

/s/ Elon Musk

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and Co. will be studying the offer letter from Elon Musk and will give their opinion about the offer and reply back to the SpaceX founder in the coming hours, or possibly days.

It will be intriguing to see what the response is going to be, and will Parag and Co. even consider this offer.

