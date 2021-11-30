Read New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s Email to Employees

Parag Agrawal is the latest Indian-origin techie to lead a big-tech firm in California, USA. He replaced Jack Dorsey as the new CEO of Twitter after the former announced his departure on Monday night. Prior to Dorsey’s resignation, Agrawal was the Chief Technical Officer (CTO) at Twitter, a company he joined back in 2011. The 37-year-old is now one of the youngest male CEOs in a big tech firm. Interestingly, he’s of the same age as Meta’s (former Facebook) co-founder, Mark Zuckerberg.

As a CTO, Agrawal was responsible for Twitter’s technical strategy, leading work to improve development velocity while advancing the state of Machine Learning. It’ll be interesting to see his role as the CEO as the company continues to make a series of acquisitions to improve the overall user experience. Twitter has been also adding new features like Spaces and Tip Jar, and even introduced a paid model Twitter Blue. Meanwhile, here’s an email from Agrawal to Twitter employees, announcing his new role:

Advertisement

>ALSO READ: Read Twitter Co-founder Jack Dorsey’s ‘Resignation Letter’

“Thank you, Jack. I am honoured and humbled. And I’m grateful for your continued mentorship and your friendship. I’m grateful for the service that you built, the culture, soul, and purpose you fostered among us and for leading the company through really significant challenges. I am grateful for the trust you’ve put in me and for your continued partnership,

Team, most of all, I’m grateful for all of you, and it’s you who inspire confidence in our future together. I joined this company 10 years ago when there were fewer than 1,000 employees. While it was a decade ago, those days feel like yesterday to me. I’ve walked in your shoes, I’ve seen the ups and downs, the challenges and obstacles, the wins and the mistakes.

But then and now, above all else, I see Twitter’s incredible impact, our continued progress, and the exciting opportunities ahead of us.

Advertisement

Our purpose has never been more important. Our people and our culture are unlike anything in the world. There is no limit to what we can do together.

We recently updated our strategy to hit ambitious goals, and I believe that strategy to be bold and right. But our critical challenge is how we work to execute against it and deliver results - that’s how we’ll make Twitter the best it can be for our customers, shareholders, and for each of you. I want you to #LoveWhereYouWork and also love how we work together for the greatest possible impact.

I recognize that some of you know me well, some just a little, and some not at all. Let’s consider ourselves at the beginning – the first step towards our future. I’m sure you have lots of questions and there’s a lot for us to discuss. At the all-hands tomorrow we’ll have lots of time for Q&A and discussion. It will be the beginning of ongoing open, direct conversations I wish for us to have together.

Advertisement

The world is watching right now, even more than they have before. Lots of people are going to have lots of different views and opinions about today’s news. It is because they care about Twitter and our future, and it’s a signal that the work we do here matters. Let’s show the world Twitter’s full potential."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.