Realme 10 4G Smartphone With 50MP Camera And 5,000mAh Battery Launched In India - Check Price, Specifications

Realme 10 4G Price In India: After launching its 10 Pro series smartphones in India recently, Realme on Monday announced the launch of the Realme 10 4G handset in the country. The newly-launched device comes with an AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera, and a massive 5,000mAh battery with SuperVOOC fast charging support. Even with so many 5G phones out there, brands haven’t lost their focus on 4G handsets, and the new device is part of that strategy.

Realme 10 4G Price, Offers, Availability

Realme 10 4G price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for a 4GB + 64GB storage model, and 16,999 for an 8GB + 128GB variant. The smartphone brand has also announced an introductory discount of Rs 1,000 for the 4GB model. The device will be available in Clash White and Rush Black colour options in India from January 15 via the Flipkart and Realme store.

Realme 10 4G Specifications

Realme 10 4G is coming with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Under the hood, the device comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which is coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS2.2 storage.

Realme 10 4G Camera

Realme 10 has a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera, a 2MP B&W camera and an LED flash. The device also comes with a 16MP camera at the front for video calls and selfies.

In terms of battery, the smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAH battery with 33W fast charging. The 5000mAh battery charges 0-50 per cent in 28 minutes. The device runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 skin out of the box and should get Android 13 in the coming months. Realme 10 4G also has a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack with Hi-Res audio. It weighs 178 grams and comes with a thickness of 7.95mm making it easy to use in one hand.

