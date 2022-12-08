Realme 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ Launched in India: Prices, Specs and More

Realme has launched its Realme 10 series in India, consisting of the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro Plus. The Realme 10 Pro Plus is the first device in its segment to have a curved display with ultra-thin bottom bezels, while the Realme 10 Pro retains a more traditional a flat design. Read on to know about the key specifications, price and availability.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G specifications

The Realme 10 Pro+ is powered by a powerful octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimenisty 1080 5G SoC that is paired with the Mali G68 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB storage, expandable through a microSD card. For the display, Realme went with a 6.7-inch FHD+ 10-bit OLED panel with a 61-degree curve and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display uses COP Ultra packaging technology, resulting in an ultra-narrow 2.33mm chin.

The Realme 10 Pro+ has a triple rear camera setup, with a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 sensor at the helm. The camera also includes an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a macro camera. For selfies, the device has a 16-megapixel shooter. It also gets a sizeable 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, allowing it to charge up to 100% in just 47 minutes.

Realme 10 Pro 5G specifications

Unlike the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, the 10 Pro 5G gets a Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with Adreno A619 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The display, too, is nerfed, with Realme choosing to go for a 6.72-inch Full HD+ IPS 120 Hz panel, instead of the curved display that the more expensive 10 Pro+ 5G offers.

For the optics, the phone gets a dual-camera setup on the back that consists of a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing selfie camera is the same on both devices. And, like the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, the battery is sizebale at 5,000 mAh, albeit with slower 33W charging.

Realme 10 Pro 5g and Realme 10 Pro+ 5G price and availability in India

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G comes in three storage options: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs. 24,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 25,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model has a price tag of Rs 27,999. On Flipkart, customers may receive a Rs 1,000 discount as an initial incentive.

In contrast, the Realme 10 Pro 5G comes in two storage options: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 18,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999.

Both Realme smartphones will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Realme.com, and at select retail outlets in the colors Dark Matter, Hyperspace, and Nebula Blue. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G will go on sale starting December 14, while the Realme 10 Pro 5G will be available starting December 16.

