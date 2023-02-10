Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Smartphone Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition smartphone has launched in India and now we can tell you more about the phone, its features and yes, the pricing. Realme and Coca-Cola have joined hands for this special edition device that won’t be available for a long time.

Realme got a lot of interest for the device in the past week, and it claims to have sold out already. Realme 10 Pro is a 5G-enabled phone that was launched in India earlier this year and the Coca-Cola edition borrows the same model but with a different look and feel.

Advertisement

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Price In India

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition smartphone is priced at Rs 20,999 in India and you have limited units of the phone available from the company. You can check out our detailed close-up of the phone over here.

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Specifications

As you can see from the image here, Realme 10 Pro 5G has been made using the matte imitation metal process, as claimed by the company on its website with the Coca-Cola logo cropped on the edges. The dual tone of the panel means you have grey or black finishing on the other side of the device.

Advertisement

Since Realme is using an existing product, the hardware features of the phone are the same. As you might be aware, Realme 10 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 6GB/8GB RAM. The phone features a 6.72-inch display that gives you Full HD+ resolution with a 120 Hz refresh rate screen.

Realme has customised its UI to offer Coca-Cola branded stickers, icons and wallpapers as well. On the imaging side, the phone gets a dual-camera setup on the back that consists of a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing selfie camera is a 16MP sensor. The phone’s battery is 5,000 mAh which supports 33W charging and the charger is available in the box.

Read all the Latest Tech News here