Realme 10 Pro Series With 108MP Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme has upped the stakes with its new Realme 10 Pro series, which now includes a curved design variant for buyers. The company has usually played it safe with the design of the Realme mid-range models, but now things are changing, as the price bracket also goes up.

You have two models in the series, with the main features bestowed on the 10 Pro+ variants. Realme is using the dual-chipset strategy as well. Both these phones have been introduced in China this week.

Realme 10 Pro And 10 Pro+ Prices

Realme 10 Pro is priced at RMB 1,599 (Rs 18,300 approx) for the base variant of 8GB + 256GB. While you also have the 12GB + 256GB model that is priced at RMB 1,899 (Rs 21,700 approx).

Realme 10 Pro+ gets three variants as well, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB priced at RMB 1,699 (Rs 19,500 approx), RMB 1,999 (Rs 22,900 approx) and RMB 2299 (Rs 26,400 approx). Both phones will be available from November 24 and we will get more details about their availability in India soon.

Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ Specifications

Both phones feature a 6.7-inch Full HD AMOLED display but the 10 Pro+ gets a curved design, which is a refreshing sign in this segment. Both screens offer a 120Hz refresh rate. Realme 10 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset, while the 10 Pro+ uses the new MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. As we’ve mentioned, Realme has models with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage for both variants and the storage is further expandable as well.

Realme is offering the Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 on these phones, and a 16-megapixel front camera. You can use 5G and 4G on both of these models.

The main camera on the Realme 10 Pro series is a 108-megapixel sensor, which is paired with a 2-megapixel sensor on the 10 Pro, and 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel sensors on the 10 Pro+. You have stereo speakers on board and a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W and 67W charging speeds.

