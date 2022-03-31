Realme 7, Narzo 30 And Narzo 30 Pro Smartphones Get Early Access To Android 12-Based Realme UI 3.0 Version In India

Realme has started offering early access to its Realme UI 3.0 version based on the Android 12 operating system for more devices this week. Realme 7, Realme Narzo 30 and the Narzo 20 Pro smartphone users can join the early access program to experience the new software version from the company.

Realme is enrolling users from March 31 in batches, and it says the Realme UI 3.0 version update will be available to a limited set of users for now. The brand is limiting the availability of the software in order to test any issues with the version, and also warns about bugs in the software that could be harmful to devices used daily.

Realme says anybody with a non-rooted phone can join the early access program. It wants the users to backup their data before becoming part of the beta program. People also need to make sure their device has 10GB of space or more. Realme has shared more details about the program which can be found over here at the Realme website.

Realme UI 3.0 Version Based On Android 12 OS: What To Expect

Realme devices getting the Realme UI 3.0 version can experience the new features that come with the Android 12 operating system. The company has improved the fluid space design which feels lighter and smoother for navigation and other purposes.

Android 12 also has a lot of privacy-centric tools for smartphones, and now Realme 7, Realme Narzo 30 and the Narzo 20 Pro early testers can get a taste of its effectiveness. You can block access to the microphone, camera or location for certain apps. The dark mode is part of the new operating system as well, and Realme is adding its own touch of features that make the new Realme UI version richer and faster.

Realme GT 2 Neo and Realme 8 also got their Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 version this week. More Realme phones are expected to be part of the Android 12 early access program that will be rolled out in the coming months.

