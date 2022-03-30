Realme 8 Getting Android 12 Based Realme UI 3 Update in India: All Details

Realme 8 has started receiving the stable Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0 update, while Realme 8i users are getting ‘early access’ or the beta version of the software. The Realme UI 3.0 brings loads of customisation options and new animations for a more intuitive experience. Realme says the Android 12 update for Realme 8 is rolling out in batches, and more users in India should receive it soon. They are getting the firmware version RMX3085_11.C.06.

To check for the Android 12 update manually on Realme 8, head to Settings > Software Update. Realme says some of the common issues include longer boot time following the update, especially if there are many third-party applications on your phone. The company adds that the system would perform a “series of actions" such as application adaptation, background optimisation, and security scanning to improve the system operation efficiency and eliminate potential safety risks. Realme says, “We suggest that you can leave it for 5 hours after the phone is fully charged or use the mobile phone for 3 days normally, then your device will get back to normal".

The update won’t delete personal data, but Realme advises users to backup files. Since the Android 12-based Realme UI 3 is rolling out in a staggered manner, all users will receive the update “very soon".

Meanwhile, here are the key features that Realme 8 users can enjoy following the Realme UI 3 update:

New design

-Redesigns icons using new materials to give more depth and a greater sense of space and texture to the icons.

-Optimises Quantum Animation Engine: Quantum Animation Engine 3.0 implements the concept of mass to make animations more lifelike and optimises more than 300 animations to bring a more natural user experience.

Convenience & efficiency

-Adds “Background stream", Apps in Background stream mode continue playing the audio of a video when you leave them or lock your phone.

-Flex Drop is renamed Flexible Windows and is optimised.

-Optimises the method of switching floating windows between different sizes.

-You can now drag a file from My Files or a photo from the Photos app to a floating window.

Performance

-Adds Quick launch, a feature that detects the apps you use frequently and pre-loads them so you can open them quickly.

-Adds a chart to display your battery usage.

-Improves the responsiveness of turning on or off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Airplane mode.

Games

-In team fight scenes, games run more smoothly at a stable frame rate.

-Reduces the CPU load average and lowers the battery usage.

Camera

-You can now decide which camera modes are displayed on the menu bar and in what order they are displayed.

-You can now drag the zoom slider to zoom in or out smoothly when shooting a video using the rear camera.

System

-Optimises the auto-brightness algorithm to adapt screen brightness to more scenes for a comfortable screen reading experience.

Accessibility

-Adds visuals to text instructions for an intuitive understanding of accessibility functions.

-Optimises categorization of functions by grouping them into vision, hearing, interactive actions, and general.

-TalkBack supports more system apps including Photos and Calendar.

