Realme 9 4G To Go On Sale In India Today: Price, All Offers And Specifications

Realme 9 4G, the latest offering in the Realme 9 series will go on sale in India starting today. The Realme 9 4G was launched last week alongside the Realme GT 2 Pro and the Realme Buds Air 3 TWS earbuds. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 108-megapixel triple rear camera. The Reamle 9 4G has been launched in India at a price of Rs 17,999 onwards in India and will go on sale on Flipkart, Realme.com, and other retailers starting 12PM (noon) IST today.

Realme 9 4G Price And Offers

As mentioned, the Realme 9 4G starts at a price of Rs 17,999 onwards in India for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999 in the country. As an introductory offer, Realme is giving a flat Rs 2,000 instant discount to buyers who pay via HDFC Bank Credit card, debit card, or EMI transactions. The smartphone will go on sale starting 12PM (noon) IST today on Realme.com, Flipkart, and other mainline channels.

Realme 9 4G Specifications

The Realme 9 4G has been launched with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card slot. There is a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme 9 4G that supports 33W Quick Charge fast charging technology.

In terms of optics, the Realme 9 4G comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary shooter, a super-wide angle lens, and a 4cm macro shooter. Up front, the Realme 9 4G comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme 9 4G has dual SIM support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ Glonass/ Galileo, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB type-C port.

