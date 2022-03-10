Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE With 144Hz Display, 30W Fast Charging Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Realme is the latest smartphone brand to launch new products this week in India. The company has announced its Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE phones in the market for the mid-range segment.

Realme is using both MediaTek and Snapdragon 5G chipsets for the phones, and also brings a 144Hz refresh rate display to the series, making it the most affordable phone to offer the feature in the market.

Realme 9 5G And Realme 9 5G SE Prices In India

Realme 9 5G prices in India start from Rs 14,999 which gets you the 4GB + 64GB model. Realme says this is an introductory price, so it is likely the prices will go up in the coming months. The second model with 6GB + 128GB storage comes for Rs 17,999. The first sale is on March 14 available through Realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme 9 5G SE prices in India start from Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while you pay Rs 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Realme 9 5G SE’s first sale is also on March 14.

Realme 9 5G And Realme 9 5G SE Specifications

Realme 9 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 600 nits of peak brightness. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 octa-core chipset, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM, and you get it with up to 128GB storage that is further expandable. Realme is also offering the option to expand the RAM by 5GB using the built-in storage.

Realme 9 5G has a triple rear camera setup which consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it has a 16-megapixel shooter. Realme 9 5G gets a 5000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging.

Realme 9 5G SE gets a slightly bigger 6.6-inch LCD display but with 144Hz refresh rate support, which is hard to find in this range. Realme seems to opt for a higher rate than using an AMOLED panel.

The SE variant comes with Snapdragon 778G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable further. The same cameras as the Realme 9 5G on both sides. Realme 9 5G SE also gets a 5000mAh battery but with 30W fast charging in tow.

Sadly, both the phones come with Android 11-based Realme UI out of the box, so you will need to wait for Realme to push OTA update to move to the Android 12 operating system.

