Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Launch In India Today: How To Watch Livestream And What To Expect

Smartphone maker Realme will launch the Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G in India today. The new smartphones from Realme have been teased officially a few times. The Realme 9 Pro+ is said to be a feature-heavy offering and will come with Sony‘s IMX766 camera with optical image stabilisation. The Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ will also come with a Light Shift feature that will change the smartphone’s colour under sunlight. The smartphones will be launched in India via a virtual presentation from Realme. Let us take a look at how to watch the live event and what to expect from Realme’s latest offerings:

Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G - How To Watch

The launch event for Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ is scheduled for 1:30PM IST today. The event will be livestreamed on Realme’s official YouTube channel. Those interested can alternatively watch the event from the video embedded below this paragraph. The smartphones are said to launch in India as mid-range offerings.

Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G - Expected Price And Specs

The Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ will be priced in India at above Rs 15,000 the company’s Vice President Madhav Sheth said in an “ask me anything" session on YouTube. The smartphone’s retail boxes have been leaked recently, hinting at the Realme 9 Pro being priced at R 18,999 and the Realme 9 Pro+ being priced at Rs 24,999.

According to Realme’s official teasers, the Realme 9 Pro+ will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. The smartphone will also come with a primary Sony IMX766 camera and the smartphone will come with other quirky features like an in-built heart rate monitor and a Light Shift Design that will change the smartphone’s colour in sunlight or when exposed to UV light.

Apart from this, the Realme 9 Pro+ is also said to come with 60W fast charging and a Super AMOLED dispaly with an under-display fingerprint scanner. The under-display fingerprint sensor will double up as the heart rate sensor.

