Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition Confirmed: Will This Smartphone Launch in India After Garena Free Fire Ban?

Popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire was recently banned in India alongside 53 other apps over concerns of national security. Just a few days after the ban on Garena Free Fire, smartphone maker Realme has announced a Realme 9 Pro+ Garena Free Fire Edition for its global market. The company has teased the smartphone via its Realme Global Twitter account, saying hat the limited edition smartphone is coming to markets soon.

Realme has not given any details about the smartphone as of now, but what the trend tells us is the smartphone will be identical to the Realme 9 Pro+ that was launched recently in terms of specifications. The Realme 9 Pro+ Garena Free Fire Edition is said to have a different colour scheme and design, in line with the smartphone’s Garena Free Fire theme. This comes after a ban on the hugely popular Garena Free Fire in India. The game enjoyed a massive popularity in India and has another version, Garena Free Fire Max that is still available for Android users. Given the ban in India, it is unlikely that the Realme 9 Pro+ Garena Free Fire Edition will come to India.

Advertisement

The Realme 9 Pro+ was launched in India on Wednesday, February 16, and comes as a mid-range 5G offering from the smartphone maker. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G was launched at a price of Rs 24,999 onwards in India and will go on sale starting February 21. The smartphone was launched alongside the Realme 9 Pro 5G and comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset.

>Watch Video: Vivo V23 5G Review: For The Selfie Lovers

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G also comes with a triple rear camera that includes a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.