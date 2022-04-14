Realme 9 Pro Plus Garena Free Fire Smartphone Launched: All Details

Garena Free Fire fever now comes to the Realme 9 Pro+ limited edition smartphone. Realme has joined hands with Garena for this special edition model, which has launched in Thailand and is unlikely to come to other markets.

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire limited edition smartphone has the same features and specifications as the original device, but the in-box materials change for the buyer with a lot of Free Fire goodies packed inside.

Realme 9 Pro Plus Free Fire Smartphone Price

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire limited edition smartphone is priced at BHT 11,999 (Rs 27,300 approx) in Thailand for now. Realme has not talked about the smartphone launching in other markets, including India. It comes in the single 8GB RAM option for consumers.

Realme 9 Pro Plus Free Fire Smartphone Accessories

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire limited edition comes with a lot of goodies that will surely appeal to the Free Fire gamers. Inside the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire retail box, you get the special designed smartphone and charger.

In addition to this, Realme is giving a Free Fire watermark on the box, Free Fire characters and in-game stickers, it also has a Free Fire map, a user manual, a Free Fire card, and some more accessories.

Realme 9 Pro Plus Free Fire Specifications

As we mentioned before, the Realme 9 Pro Plus Free Fire limited edition smartphone has the same features as the regular model. It sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED 90Hz display, it comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the imaging front, the smartphone has a triple rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor.

The smartphone has a 4500mAh battery that supports 60W fast charging. It runs on the Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 version out of the box.

