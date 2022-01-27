Realme 9 Pro Series' Launch in India Officially Confirmed: All Details

Realme has officially confirmed the development of the Realme 9 Pro series in India. The series includes two smartphones - Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+, and the latter comes equipped with MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 920 chipset. The successor of the Realme 8 Pro phones will also support 5G connectivity. Other specifications and the India-specific launch date remain unclear at the moment. Earlier this month, Realme had introduced the Realme 9 series through the Realme 9i smartphone. It carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and costs Rs 13,999 for the base model.

Meanwhile, tipster OnLeaks with publication SmartPrix recently leaked the renders of Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+. Starting with the Realme 9 Pro+, the phone will come with triple rear cameras and three colourways - Aurora Green, Sunrise Blue, and Midnight Black. The Pro model will also come with triple rear and at least three colour options.

In terms of specifications, the Realme 9 Pro 5G will reportedly feature a 6.59-inch display with an in-display fingerprint scanner and 120Hz refresh rate. It will also carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The same process powers Mto G71 and iQoo U5 (only in China). Its triple rear camera setup is said to include a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel shooter. At the front, we’ll likely see a 16-megapixel selfie camera inside the hole-punch cutout. Lastly, it is tipped to include a 5,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Realme 9 Pro+ will reportedly feature a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ sAMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Other features include up to 256GB of internal storage, a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS support, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is said to carry a relatively smaller 4,500mAh battery unit - likely to reduce the overall weight. It may get faster-charging tech support.

