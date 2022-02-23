Home » News » Tech » Realme 9 Pro's First Sale in India Starts Today: Price, Availability and Sale Offers

Realme 9 Pro's First Sale in India Starts Today: Price, Availability and Sale Offers

Realme 9 Pro has a triple rear camera setup.

The Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with a 6.6-inch 120Hz Full-HD+ display with a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Tech Desk| News18.com
Updated: February 23, 2022, 10:17 IST

Realme’s latest Realme 9 Pro 5G will go on sale in India today, February 23, for the first time via the Realme e-store and Flipkart. The smartphone offers loads of eye-catching features but still retains an affordable price tag. Customers in India can choose between its two storage options that further come in three colours - Midnight Black, Aurora Green, and Sunrise Blue. Both Realme e-store and Flipkart are offering sale offers that would help lower the retail price. The sale of the Realme 9 Pro 5G will begin today at 12 PM.

Realme 9 Pro 5G Price in India, Sale Offers

The Realme 9 Pro 5G’s price in India starts at Rs 17,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM variant with the same internal storage capacity costs Rs 20,999. The Realme website is offering up to six months of no-cost EMI payment method with Bajaj Finserv and select bank credit cards. Customers with HDFC Bank cards can also enjoy up to a Rs 2,000 instant discount. Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering 10 percent off to Yes Bank credit card owners. The platform is further providing a no-cost EMI option and a product offer on Google Pixel Buds A-series. The TWS earbuds can be purchased for Rs 6,999 instead of Rs 8,999.

Realme 9 Pro 5G Specifications

Coming to specifications, the Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with a 6.6-inch 120Hz Full-HD+ display with a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Similar to other Realme phones, the Realme 9 Pro 5G gets Dynamic RAM support that utilises idle ROM to increase RAM capacity by up to 13GB. At the back, we get a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and the front includes a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

As the name suggests, the phone supports 5G connectivity, and we also get dual-band Wi-Fi. Other connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, USB-C port for charging, dual-SIM card slot, and 4G LTE. The Realme 9 Pro 5G gets a chunky 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge.

first published: February 23, 2022, 10:17 IST