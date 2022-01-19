Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: All Details

Realme has confirmed the launch of the next-generation Realme 9 smartphone series in India soon. According to Realme India and UK CEO Madhav Sheth via 91Mobiles, the company will also bring a Realme 9 Pro+ that will get 5G support and cost above Rs 15,000 in the country. Interestingly, Sheth recently conducted a Twitter poll where he asked which smartphone would launch first. 67 percent of the fans (out of 4,267 votes) believe the Realme 9 Pro+ would launch first.

>ALSO READ: Realme 9i Quick Review: Good Budget Phone Experience With Familiar Design

Advertisement

The senior Realme executive did not share other specifications, though both Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ have appeared on certification websites - suggesting some details. Notable tipster OnLeaks had also shared the Realme 9 Pro’s renders that tipped a hole-punch display and triple rear camera setup. The phone is said to feature a 6.59-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, it might carry a Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The triple rear camera setup will reportedly feature a 64-megapixel primary camera and 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. Lastly, the Realme 9 Pro is said to carry a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Realme 9 Pro+ will reportedly offer similar features but with faster 65W charging support. We can expect the display and camera tech to be comparatively better.

Meanwhile, Realme recently launched the Realme 9i in India - targeted at budget-oriented customers. The smartphone comes in two colour options of Prism Black and Prism Blue. Its early sale will begin on January 22 via Flipkart and Realme channels. Its price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. You can check its full specs and quick review on News18 Tech.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.