Realme 9 Series May Include Four Phones, Tipped to Launch in Early 2022

The Realme 8s 5G (above) launched in India in September 2021.
Realme had to change its plans this year due to chipset shortage and the Realme 9 series' launch got pushed to 2022.

IANS
Updated: November 29, 2021, 13:02 IST

Smartphones brand Realme is reportedly planning to launch all four models of Realme 9 series in India next February. Realme 9 series is said to include the 9i, 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro+/Max models. The line-up will add to Realme’s budget smartphone portfolio in India, reports GSMArena.

The company had to change its plans this year due to chipset shortage and the Realme 9 series’ launch got pushed to 2022. In terms of specifications, the Realme 9 will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

The device is expected to feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a pixel density of 405ppi. The device may come with a quad camera setup at the rear, including a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front, it will get a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. Realme 9 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The smartphone will run on Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.

first published: November 29, 2021, 13:02 IST