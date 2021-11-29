Realme 9 Series May Include Four Phones, Tipped to Launch in Early 2022

Smartphones brand Realme is reportedly planning to launch all four models of Realme 9 series in India next February. Realme 9 series is said to include the 9i, 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro+/Max models. The line-up will add to Realme’s budget smartphone portfolio in India, reports GSMArena.

The company had to change its plans this year due to chipset shortage and the Realme 9 series’ launch got pushed to 2022. In terms of specifications, the Realme 9 will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

The device is expected to feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a pixel density of 405ppi. The device may come with a quad camera setup at the rear, including a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front, it will get a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. Realme 9 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The smartphone will run on Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.

