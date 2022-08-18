Realme 9i 5G Smartphone With Dimensity 810 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Realme 9i 5G smartphone has launched in India on Thursday, making it the latest mid-range 5G device from the company in the market. With the launch of 5G expected in the coming weeks, brands are now gearing up with their respective 5G hardware that can be utilised to support 5G connectivity. Realme is using a Dimensity 5G chipset to power this device and it gets a shiny device to catch your attention.

Realme 9i 5G Price In India

Realme 9i 5G comes in two variants, you have the 4GB + 64GB model for Rs 14,999 and the higher variant with 6GB + 128GB comes for Rs 16,999. Realme 9i 5G pre-orders start from August 24.

Realme 9i 5G Specifications

Realme 9i 5G sports a 6.6-inch LCD display with a waterdrop notch. The screen offers Full HD+ resolution and supports a 90Hz refresh rate. You have the fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button. Realme is using the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC to power the device, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM, along with 64GB and 128GB storage.

The phone has a dedicated storage card slot that is expandable up to 2TB. You also get 3GB of virtual RAM support on this device.

Realme 9i 5G runs on Realme UI 3.0 version which is based on the Android 12 operating system.

On the imaging front, Realme is offering a triple-rear camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front of the phone gets an 8-megapixel shooter. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W charging speed via the USB Type C port. It also has a headphone jack so that you can listen to music via the wired earphones.

