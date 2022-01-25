Realme 9i Goes On Sale Today: How To Buy, Prices, Offers And Specifications

Chinese smartphone maker Realme‘s latest budget smartphone, the Realme 9i will go on sale starting today. The smartphone was launched about a week back in the country and will go on its first sale today. The Realme 9i comes with a 90Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and other features. The Realme 9i comes as a successor to the Realme 8i that was launched last year and comes with a triple rear camera, a huge battery, among other features.

Realme 9i Price, Offers and Availability

Advertisement

The Realme 9i is priced at Rs 13,999 onwards in India for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and is priced at Rs 15,999 for the top-spec 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Realme’s official website and via Flipkart. The smartphone has been launched in two colour options - Prism Black and Prism Blue. Buyers on Realme’s website can avail up to Rs 300 off on the smartphone if its their first purchase. On Flipkart, buyers of the Realme 9i can avail an exchange offer, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Axis Bank credit cards, and get the option of buying the Google Pixel Buds A-series at Rs 6,999.

ALSO READ: Realme 9i Quick Review: Good Budget Phone Experience With Familiar Design

Realme 9i Specifications

Advertisement

The Realme 9i is a feature-packed budget offering. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch dispaly with an FHD+ resolution, 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Realme 9i is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 33W fast charging support.

In terms of optics, the Realme 9i comes with a triple rear camera that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. Up front, the Realme 9i comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Connectivity options on the Realme 9i include dual-SIM card slots, a microSD card slot, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB type-C port.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Realme 9i Budget Phone Launched: Check Price, Specs And More In These Photos.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.