Home » News » Tech » Realme, Asus And Xiaomi Smartphones To Come With New Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset: All Details

Realme, Asus And Xiaomi Smartphones To Come With New Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset: All Details

Xiaomi's next flagship phone to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset
Xiaomi's next flagship phone to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset

Qualcomm announced its new high-end chipset for smartphones, and brands like Realme, Xiaomi have already confirmed their products to use the new hardware.

Advertisement
Tech Desk| News18.com
Updated: May 22, 2022, 12:46 IST

Qualcomm announced its new flagship 8 Gen 1 and 7 Gen 1 chipset for smartphones launching later this year and 2023. And we already have a good idea about the devices that will be using the new high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset. Brands like Realme, Asus and Xiaomi have even confirmed the smartphones that will be using the new flagship hardware.

Asus has announced that its ROG Phone 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset. Similarly, Realme and Xiaomi shared the update via their social handles this week, confirming that the new GT 2 Master Explorer Edition and the unnamed Xiaomi flagship (could be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra or Xiaomi 12 Pro Max), respectively will carry the new high-end SoC from Qualcomm.

Advertisement

Also Read: Canada to Ban Huawei and ZTE 5G Equipment, Joining ‘Five Eyes’ Allies

RELATED NEWS

The current flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has been found to be a powerful hardware for devices, but its overall power management has been questioned by many. Qualcomm claims that with the Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset it is offering 10 per cent fast performance, but a 30 per cent improvement on power efficiency is also delivered. Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 features support for 8K HDR video recording, and lets you capture footage in the HDR10+ format.

In addition to this, the new 4nm architecture chip can offer up to an extra hour’s worth of gameplay, something that will be put to test with the Asus ROG Phone 6 later this year.

Also Read: iQoo Neo 6 With Snapdragon 870 SoC Will Launch in India on This Date

Qualcomm mentions the phones with this chipset will be rolling out in Q3 2022, which is just a few months away. And next year, we expect the likes of Samsung Galaxy S23 series to be powered by this chipset.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Oppo Find X5 Pro Quick Look: The Power-packed Oppo Flagship Smartphone That India May Miss

Along with the Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset, Qualcomm also announced Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC which is going to be adopted by brands like Honor, Oppo, Xiaomi who will have the phones launching in Q2 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Tech Desk Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinion makers. Follow News18 Tech to know about the latest gadgets, news around technology, internet lifestyle and more.

first published: May 22, 2022, 12:37 IST