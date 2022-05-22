Realme, Asus And Xiaomi Smartphones To Come With New Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset: All Details

Qualcomm announced its new flagship 8 Gen 1 and 7 Gen 1 chipset for smartphones launching later this year and 2023. And we already have a good idea about the devices that will be using the new high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset. Brands like Realme, Asus and Xiaomi have even confirmed the smartphones that will be using the new flagship hardware.

Asus has announced that its ROG Phone 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset. Similarly, Realme and Xiaomi shared the update via their social handles this week, confirming that the new GT 2 Master Explorer Edition and the unnamed Xiaomi flagship (could be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra or Xiaomi 12 Pro Max), respectively will carry the new high-end SoC from Qualcomm.

The current flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has been found to be a powerful hardware for devices, but its overall power management has been questioned by many. Qualcomm claims that with the Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset it is offering 10 per cent fast performance, but a 30 per cent improvement on power efficiency is also delivered. Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 features support for 8K HDR video recording, and lets you capture footage in the HDR10+ format.

In addition to this, the new 4nm architecture chip can offer up to an extra hour’s worth of gameplay, something that will be put to test with the Asus ROG Phone 6 later this year.

Qualcomm mentions the phones with this chipset will be rolling out in Q3 2022, which is just a few months away. And next year, we expect the likes of Samsung Galaxy S23 series to be powered by this chipset.

Along with the Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset, Qualcomm also announced Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC which is going to be adopted by brands like Honor, Oppo, Xiaomi who will have the phones launching in Q2 2022.

