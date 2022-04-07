Realme Book Prime With 2K Display, 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 CPU Launched in India

The Realme Book Prime laptop has been launched in India alongside Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme Buds Air 3 TWS earbuds, and Realme 9 4G. The laptop was first unveiled during the MWC Barcelona in February 2022, and the India-specific variant comes with the same design and specifications. In terms of looks, the notebook resembles Realme Book (Slim) which itself takes inspiration from Apple MacBook Air notebooks. The new Realme Book Prime comes with an 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 H-series CPU and promises 12 hours of battery backup.

Realme Book Prime Price in India

The Realme Book Prime carries a price tag of Rs 64,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage model. Customers can choose between Real Green, Real Blue, and Real Grey colours. Its sale in India will begin on April 13, and HDFC customers can enjoy Rs 3,000 off for a limited period. Realme had also unveiled an 8GB RAM variant of the Realme Book Prime, but that appears to be unavailable in India. On the other hand, the Realme Book Slim’s price in India starts at Rs 46,999.

Realme Book Prime Specifications

The Realme Book Prime sports a 14.6-inch display with 2K resolution (2160×1440 pixels), 400 nits of brightness and slim bezels. The laptop has an aluminium chassis and is 14.9mm thick. Under the hood, it is powered by the 11th-gen Intel Core i5-11320H processor coupled with Iris Xe integrated GPU, 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB SSD storage. In terms of connectivity, we get two USB-C ports (one with Thunderbolt 4 support), a USB-A port, and a 3.5mm headphones jack. Sadly, there’s no slot for microSD or SD cards. On the wireless connectivity front, we get Wi-Fi 6 for a more stable internet connection.

Realme says the built-in 54Wh battery would offer up to 12 hours of backup on a single charge. The device can be charged at 65W speed via the USB Type C interface. Other key features include a fingerprint sensor, backlit keyboard, surround sound by DTS, and PC connect.

