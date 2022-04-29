Realme Buds Air 3 Review: Should You Spend Rs 3,999 On This TWS Earbuds From Realme?

Realme is arguably the most active brand in the Indian market. The company has been consistently launching new smartphones almost every second week, along with other accessories and appliances (mad work rate). One of the many launches this year have been the Realme Buds Air 3 that are the company’s latest set of TWS earbuds, in-line with the company’s image of providing premium features at a noon-premium price.

Realme Buds Air 3 were launched in India at Rs 3,999 and offer features like Active Noise Cancellation, touch controls, water resistance, and more. The earbuds were launched in two colours and come in an oval-shaped charging case. I have been using the Realme Buds Air 3 since the last several weeks and in this article, I will tell you what I like about the device, what I don’t like, and if you should spend your Rs 3,999 on the Realme Buds Air 3.

DESIGN

Design wise, Realme Buds Air 3 have a pill or oval-shaped charging case and the buds have a round earpiece with a stem. Realme sent me a customised pair with my name ‘Darab’ written on it. We got the white colour model. Here, the earbuds have a contrasting silver stem with the earpiece remaining white. The Realme Buds Air 3 earbuds come with silicone ear tips that are more comfortable for longer usage and seal the outside noise well.

In terms of design, the Realme Buds Air 3 look pretty nice. The shape and size of the case is nice and fits easily in any pocket. The white colour, however, is super glossy and will scratch very easily. The earbuds also have a nice shape that is comfortable and looks good in your ears. There is a ‘Realme’ label on the lid that also looks pretty cool with a 3D glass-like finish.

FEATURES AND PERFORMANCE

In terms of features, the Realme Buds Air 3 offers a lot for their price. The earphones come with 10mm drivers and active noise cancellation up to 42db, making it the most powerful noise cancellation on any Realme earphones so far.

In terms of sound quality, the Realme Buds Air 3 sound pretty good. The audio is bass-heavy, which is preferred by many, but the mids and highs are also pretty clear. The sound may not sound as refined as a flagship-level earbud, but it is very clear and most users will like it. It is rich and it has bass, which is what most users demand.

The active noise cancelling also works pretty well and the earbuds do a very good job in isolating outside noise. Similarly, the transparent mode also works absolutely fine and keeps you well aware of your surroundings, even while listening to music at a loud volumes. The earbuds are missing in-built Dolby audio, but if your device or music app support them, the Realme Buds Air 3 will work with Dolby audio.

The touch controls on the Realme Buds Air 3 are also pretty good and easy to figure. A long press on the right bud will switch between ANC and transparent mode, a long press on both the buds will switch between normal and game mode, and double tap on the right earbud will play/pause music and end/ receive calls. The Realme Buds Air 3, however, do not have touch controls for volume, which is a bummer.

BATTERY AND CHARGING

Battery life on the Realme Buds Air 3 is also very good. Throughout my usage, the earbuds constantly gave me several hours of playback time, even with active noise cancellation turned on. The case, throughout my almost 20-day usage, only needed to be charged twice, which is great. I used the Realme Buds Air 3 for at least 3 or 4 hours during day for music, video calls, meetings, and more tasks, and the earbuds still lasted very long. The case, even with a 30 percent battery, recharged the buds twice from less than 50 percent to full during my usage. This, in everyone’s books, is great battery backup. The charging is also pretty quick and charging the Realme Buds Air 3 for a few minutes will give you a couple of days’ usage.

VERDICT

The Realme Buds Air 3 are a very good set of TWS earbuds for Rs 3,999. They offer premium features, a great sound quality, and a very good design. The earphones are also sturdy and are made of decent quality materials, meaning it will last with you for quite some time. There are little issues like the white case scratching too easily or the lack of volume controls, but for a Rs 3,999 budget, the Realme Buds Air 3 are one of the best TWS earbuds you can get in India currently.

