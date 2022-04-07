Realme Buds Air 3 TWS Earbuds And Smart TV Stick Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Realme Buds Air 3 truly wireless earbuds and Realme smart TV stick have launched in India on Thursday. The company hosted its big event where the new Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone was announced, and these two products form part of Realme’s growing IoT lineup in the country.

Realme Buds Air 3 is the latest budget TWS product from the brand, while the smart TV stick is the second product from the company in the country, which is mini-PC device bringing smart features to any regular TV.

Realme Buds Air 3 And Realme smart TV Stick India Price

Realme Buds Air 3 has launched in India for Rs 3,999 but during the first sale on April 7, you can buy it for Rs 3,499. Realme smart TV Stick comes for Rs 2,999 and you can buy it for Rs 2,499 during the first sale on April 13.

Realme Buds Air 3 And smart TV Stick Specifications

Realme Buds Air 3 borrows its design and form factor from the predecessor, with a stem holding up the buds. The Buds Air 3 come equipped with 10mm dynamic boost drivers for bass output and offers support for active noise cancellation as well as noise isolation for voice calls.

Realme Buds Air 3 comes with IPX5 sweat and water resistance, and thanks to Bluetooth pairing you can connect the earbuds to two devices at the same time. Realme claims the Buds Air 3 will offer 30 hours of music playback on a single charge.

Realme smart TV Stick runs on Android TV 11 platform and is powered by a quad-core processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB of storage on offer. The device offers screen resolution up to Full HD with support for HDR10+ encoding.

And since the smart TV stick runs on the Android TV platform, features like Chromecast and Google Assistant are offered by default, as well as the ability to download apps from the Google Play Store.

Realme smart TV stick goes up against the Fire TV Stick, Mi Stick and a few more products in the market.

