Realme Buds Q2, OnePlus Buds Z & More: Top TWS Earphones Under Rs 3000 November 2021

True wireless earphones are a common product category right now. Some will argue that TWS earphones are as common as wired earphones were at one point of time. With the rising demand, there are new products coming almost every day, and they leave customers scratching their heads as to which option to pick within a certain budget. That is exactly where we step in. In every budget, there are different needs for different customers. While some prefer the audio quality, some use TWS earphones for taking calls on the go and keep their hands free - there can never be the same two users. Today, we will tell you the best overall true wireless earphones that you can purchase for less than Rs 3,000 in India:

>1. Realme Buds Q2 - The BBK Electronics-owned brand Realme’s Realme Q2 are the cheapest true wireless earphones that come with active noise cancellation. Priced at Rs 2,999, the Realme Buds Q2 also come with a 10mm dynamic driver for improved bass, and has an R2 chip for enabling noise cancellation.

>2. OnePlus Buds Z - The OnePlus Buds Z are priced at Rs 2,999 in India. These TWS earbuds come with Dynamic 3D stereo sound with Dolby Atmos. The OnePlus Buds Z use what is called the latest Dirac Audio Tuner digital technology. The earphones offer up to 20 hours of music playback and can charge for 3 hours of playback in just 10 minutes.

>3. Skullcandy Dime - Priced at Rs 2,599, the Skullcandy Dime offer great value for money. The earphones come with IPX4 sweat and water resistance, and offer up to 12 hours of battery life. The TWS earbuds come with features like auto connect, solo usage for each buds, and more.

>4. OPPO Enco W11 - Priced at Rs 1,999 in India, the Oppo Enco W11 TWS earphones have seen a major price cut in the country. The true wireless earphones were launched at a price of Rs 3,999 initially and comes with IP55 dust and water resistance. The TWS earphones offer up to 20 hours of battery life.

>5. Realme Buds Air 2 - Another pair of super affordable TWS earphones with Active Noise Cancellation, again from Realme. The Realme Buds Air 2 are priced at Rs 2,599 and come with features like Active Noise Cancellation, 25 hours of total playback, smart wear protection, and more.

