Realme C31 Budget Phone Launched With Triple Cameras: Prices, Specifications And More

Realme C31 has been launched in India as the latest budget offering from the smartphone maker. The Realme C31 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 8,999 in the country and will go on sale starting April 6. The smartphone has been launched with a Unisoc processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and a triple rear camera. The Realme C31 was launched at 12:30PM IST today and will be sold on Flipkart. Realme had been teasing its budget offering since the last few days on its Twitter and on the Flipkart microsite. With the launch now official, let us take a look at how much the Realme C31 costs and what it offers within that price.

REALME C31 PRICES AND OFFERS

The Realme C31 has been launched at a price of Rs 8,999 in India for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999. The smartphone has been launched in two colour variants - Dark Green and Light Silver. The Realme C31 will be sold on Flipkart and Realme.com and will go on sale starting April 6 at 12PM (noon) IST. The company has not announced any introductory offers on the Realme C31 in India.

REALME C31 SPECIFICATONS

In terms of specifications, the Realme C31 comes with a 6.52-inch HD display. The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T612 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The Realme C31 has a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 45 days of standby time.

The Realme C31 comes with a triple rear camera that consists of a 13-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a third monochrome shooter. Up front, the Realme C31 comes with a 5-megapixel selfie snapper placed within the waterdrop-style notch.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme C31 comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB type-C port. Other sensors include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, light sensor, magnetic induction sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

