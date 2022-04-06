Home » News » Tech » Realme C31 Goes On Sale In India Today: Prices, Offers And Specifications

Realme C31 Goes On Sale In India Today: Prices, Offers And Specifications

Realme C31 comes as an entry-level offering from Realme. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Realme.com and other offline retailers. (Image Credit: News18/ Darab Mansoor Ali)

The Realme C31 was launched at a price of Rs 8,999 onwards in India and will be sold on Flipkart, Realme.com and offline retailers.

Tech Desk| News18.com
Updated: April 06, 2022, 09:09 IST

Realme C31 budget smartphone will go on sale in India starting today at 12PM (noon) IST. The Realme C31 was launched in India last week and comes with a Unisoc processor, a 5,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras and more. The Realme C31 was launched as an entry-level offering, priced at Rs 8,999 onwards in the country. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Realme online store, and other offline retail channels. Let us take a look at the Realme C31’s prices, specifications and more features.

Realme C31 Prices And Offers

The Realme C31 has been launched at a price of Rs 8,999 onwards for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999 in India. The smartphone comes in two colour options - Dark Green and Light Silver and will be sold on Flipkart, Realme.com, and other offline retailer.

Realme C31 Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Realme C31 comes with a 6.52-inch HD display. The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T612 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The Realme C31 has a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 45 days of standby time.

The Realme C31 comes with a triple rear camera that consists of a 13-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a third monochrome shooter. Up front, the Realme C31 comes with a 5-megapixel selfie snapper placed within the waterdrop-style notch.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme C31 comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB type-C port. Other sensors include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, light sensor, magnetic induction sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

