Realme C31 Smartphone With Triple Rear Cameras Launched, Coming To India Next Week

Realme has added another budget phone called the Realme C31 to its lineup and the new C series phone comes powered by a Unisoc processor. The phone carries triple rear cameras and has a 5000mAh battery. Realme has confirmed on Friday that Realme C31 will be launching in India on March 31, which is next week.

Realme C31 Price And Availability

Realme C31 smartphone prices start from IDR 1,599,000 (Rs 8,400 approx) in Indonesia, where it has launched this week. For this price, you get the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model.

Realme C31 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant comes for IDR 1,799,000 (Rs 9,500 approx). Going by these prices, we expect Realme C31 prices in India to start from around the same range, going up to Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM model.

Realme C31 Specifications

Realme C31 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution display that offers 900×1600 pixels quality. Realme says the display offers 120Hz touch sampling rate and it has a waterdrop notch. The phone is powered by Unisoc T612 chipset that comes paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM.

The device has two storage options, one with 32GB and the other offering 64GB storage, which is further expandable up to 1TB using the dedicated microSD card slot.

On the imaging front, Realme C31 carries a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an unknown macro sensor, and a monochrome sensor. The front of the phone gets a 5-megapixel camera. This device runs on the customised Realme UI R version which is built over the Android 11 operating system. Realme C31 comes loaded with a 5000mAh battery that should be adequate for most users.

We’ll officially know the Realme C31 India prices when the phone launches next week in the country.

