Realme C33 Launched In India With 5000mAh Battery, Dual Camera Setup: Price, Specifications And More

Realme has launched its latest smartphone in India, the Realme C33 that comes as a budget offering from the brand. The Realme C33 comes with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery and more.

Realme C33 Price and Availability

The Realme C33 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 8,999 onwards for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999 in the country. The Realme C33 will go on sale starting September 12 and will be sold on Flipkart and the Realme website. The Realme C33 has been launched in three colour options - Aqua Blue, Night Sea, and Sandy Gold.

Realme C33 Specifications

The Realme C33 has been launched with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 720 x 1,600 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card. There is a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme C33.

There is a dual rear camera setup on the Realme C33 that includes a primary 50-megapixel shooter and a secondary portrait shooter. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the Realme C33. The camera on the Realme C33 includes a new CHDR algorithm that enhances the highlight suppression and offers clearer backlit photos from this camera.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a microSD card slot, and a micro USB port. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Realme C33.

